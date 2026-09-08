Hadjar ruled out of Madrid GP

Isack Hadjar will miss a third consecutive race this weekend, with Red Bull confirming Liam Lawson will again partner Max Verstappen in Madrid.

The Frenchman has already sat out Zandvoort and Monza with a wrist injury.

"Isack’s recovery continues to progress positively," Red Bull said.

"While he is not yet ready to return to the cockpit, he will be in Madrid supporting the team. Everyone at (the team) looks forward to welcoming Isack back behind the wheel very soon."

With Yuki Tsunoda again to race for Racing Bulls, former team boss Franz Tost says Red Bull’s current depth of young talent is a good problem to have.

"It’s nice to have such a problem!" he told Speed Week.

"I hope that Isack Hadjar will be back soon and maintain his form. Arvid Lindblad has been convincing so far, Liam Lawson has gained a lot of experience."

"Nikola Tsolov is doing well in Formula 2," Tost added. "Red Bull is in a good position there."

Tost also praised his former team.

"The Racing Bulls’ development is very positive," he said. "Peter Bayer and Alan Permane are doing a great job."