Hadjar closes on Red Bull seat as Marko hails ’little Prost’

All signs are pointing to Isack Hadjar joining Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2026.

New team boss Laurent Mekies revealed at Zandvoort that Verstappen himself personally shut down speculation about his own future the moment they met as driver and new boss.

"Max and I never once talked about his future," he told Bild. "We didn’t need to.

"He came to me on my first day of work and said, ’Forget everything you’ve read. I will stay with Red Bull, and I’m looking forward to the time ahead of us together’."

The real intrigue is Verstappen’s next teammate.

Sergio Perez is long gone, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson have struggled in 2025, but 20-year-old Hadjar has suddenly emerged as the brightest star in the Red Bull system.

The Frenchman stunned with a podium at Zandvoort in his Racing Bulls, becoming the youngest Frenchman ever on an F1 rostrum. "Alain Prost just wrote to me and said it’s amazing to break such records," Hadjar smiled.

Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull motorsport director, can’t hide his admiration.

"We chose Hadjar because we knew he had something special. I call him little Prost, the new Prost," he said. "People laughed when I said it, but now he is getting results.

"When he comes to a new track, three laps are enough. Nothing affects him."

Hadjar, for his part, is making sure to thank the man who signed him at junior level. "It was Helmut who gave me this shot," he said. "He gave me a path, a trajectory, and I’m actually following it pretty well right now."

Mekies, who was Hadjar’s Racing Bulls boss earlier this season, also admits the youngster deserves a senior seat. "He’s making progress one after the other, and the trend is pointing in the right direction," he told Sky Italia.

When asked if Mekies deserves a top seat, he answered simply: "Yes."

Even Verstappen is playing along with the rumours. Asked how well they might work together, the Dutchman quipped: "Terrible."

Hadjar, also laughing, added: "I don’t want to be next to Max. I don’t like him. That’s it."

But while Marko also smiled throughout his Dutch GP interviews, he insists no final call has been made. "We will decide later," he said. "His progress is impressive, but it all has to do with performance."

A decision is expected "around" the Mexican GP, with Arvid Lindblad tipped as Racing Bulls’ replacement if Hadjar moves up. "We’re working on that too," said Marko, 82.

As for Tsunoda, his chances look slim. "He needs to get closer to Max and consistently maintain that level," Marko told ORF. "That’s why we’ve pushed back the decision date. We’re now looking at the upcoming races."

Hadjar, though, says he’s ready now. "I can drive everything except a MotoGP," he laughed to Sky Italia. "I’m ready for whatever happens."