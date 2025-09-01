Wolff admits paddock feels ’weird’ without Horner

Toto Wolff says Formula 1 feels a little emptier without his long-time rival Christian Horner.

The Mercedes boss has rarely minced words about the now-sacked Red Bull chief - branding him an "as*hole" and a "jerk" in recent months - but admits he’s even exchanged friendly texts with his old nemesis since then.

"He said, ’What are you doing now? Because you love to hate me and I’m not here anymore?’" Wolff smiled, according to Mundo Deportivo.

"We didn’t tend to have the same opinion or perspective. So he’s been a wonderful, great enemy over the years. Do I miss him? It’s quite strange to come here and not have Christian around. I mean, what do you do without him? It’s kind of weird."

Wolff now faces Laurent Mekies further up the pitlane after Horner’s sudden exit. "And then there’s Laurent Mekies’ pragmatism," he smiled.

"Suddenly, you can have a conversation about the long term. We’re totally different people, but even your greatest enemy is your best friend."

Reflecting on Horner’s potential return to F1 - perhaps via an Alpine buyout alongside Flavio Briatore and Bernie Ecclestone - Wolff compared the Briton to a villain in a movie.

"What I said was that every movie needs the good, the bad, and the ugly," he explained. "Now that the bad guy is gone, it’s just Fred Vasseur and me.

"We’ve had charismatic characters in the past, and I hope some of the new team principals grow into these roles authentically, because you can’t fake it. Christian Horner was one of those protagonists.

"He was outspoken, controversial, a jerk, and he loved playing that role. F1 needs a jerk - people need someone to hate."