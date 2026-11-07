Haas undecided as Hirakawa eyes another F1 chance

Haas is still refusing to confirm whether Formula 2 championship leader Rafael Camara will remain in Esteban Ocon’s vacated seat for the rest of the 2026 season.

"We’ll decide that later. One step at a time," the American team told Auto Motor und Sport.

Ferrari junior Camara, signed up full-time for 2027, has been given his F1 opportunity early following Ocon’s shock dismissal, but the Brazilian is also fighting to secure this year’s Formula 2 title.

Ryo Hirakawa stepped in when Ocon was dropped during the Mexican GP weekend, scoring a point on his Formula 1 debut after several rivals received penalties.

The Japanese driver is missing Brazil because of his Toyota commitments at the World Endurance Championship finale at Imola.

However, he will be available again after this weekend, and Toyota is clearly hoping he gets another opportunity.

Masaya Kaji, a senior figure in Toyota’s motorsport program, told Japanese publication as-web.jp that he had wanted Hirakawa to race in Brazil as well.

"It’s a decision made by the Haas team, and it’s not something I can decide on my own, so I want to respect the team’s decision," he said.

"However, I really feel that it would have been great if he had had the chance to drive in Brazil."

Kaji confirmed that he had discussed the situation with Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu, but Hirakawa was ultimately asked to concentrate on his WEC duties.

"If there had been an opportunity, I would have liked him to drive in the Sao Paulo GP," he said.

Kaji suggested Toyota would continue pushing for another opportunity.

"I believe there are still plenty of opportunities, so I want to support them in every way possible," he said.