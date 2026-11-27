Kimi Antonelli has revealed he is keen to race alongside Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, but admits he must first convince Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

The 2026 world champion confirmed that he and Verstappen have already discussed the possibility of competing together in an endurance race.

"We’ve talked about it," Antonelli, 20, said with a laugh.

"We have to convince the big boss, Toto, first. I have to keep winning to give myself the best chance for this."

Verstappen has already embraced GT3 racing at the legendary German circuit, where his racing operation now uses Mercedes-AMG machinery.

Antonelli admitted the Nordschleife itself is a major attraction.

"That’s one of my dream circuits to drive on. I just drove a lap with a road car. That circuit is insane, really insane."

He added: "I would love to do it sometime. If that’s with Max on the team, that’s even better."