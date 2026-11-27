Franco Colapinto has explained why he ended up wearing his Formula 1 helmet while boarding an economy flight after the Las Vegas GP, revealing an amusing battle with airline staff over baggage restrictions.

Footage of the Alpine driver travelling alongside ordinary passengers had already gone viral, but in Qatar, the Argentine revealed the full story behind the incident.

"I don’t check in helmets, because they’ll break them, scratch them, ruin them, who knows," he is quoted as saying by La Repubblica.

Colapinto was travelling with two helmets, a backpack and a bag containing his traditional Argentine mate flask.

"There were Argentinians everywhere, so I found two who were in line with me and asked, ’Can you carry my mate?’"

However, even after offloading the extra bag, he still had too many items.

"The attendant told me, ’No, you can’t go up, you have three, you have to bring two,’" said Colapinto.

Colapinto protested that his helmets were small, but the airline employee refused to make an exception.

Eventually, he found a creative loophole.

"I put the helmet on my head because wearing it wasn’t an extra thing, and the employee stopped complaining."

The Alpine driver then carried his valuable equipment aboard rather than risk damage in the hold.

"If you want advice on the plane, folks, you can message me," he joked.