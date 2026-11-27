Carlos Sainz has played down fears that Williams’ budget cap breach could further damage the team’s prospects in 2027, insisting the resulting penalties are too small to affect its recovery.

The Spaniard has spent much of 2026 expressing frustration with Williams’ lack of competitiveness, but appears unconcerned by the latest setback.

The FIA confirmed this week that Williams exceeded its 2025 budget cap by 627,000 pounds, resulting in a financial penalty and a 1.5 percent reduction in wind tunnel and CFD testing over the next 12 months.

"I think it’s a very small penalty, a very minor infraction," Sainz told DAZN in Qatar.

"Obviously, it’s not ideal, but the breach has nothing to do with performance."

Williams explained that the overspend resulted from a disagreement over how administrative costs associated with its corporate restructuring should be classified.

Sainz accepted that explanation and rejected suggestions that the sanctions could compromise next year’s car.

"It was a miscalculation, administrative issues, nothing to worry me about, nothing that will slow us down next year," he said.

"We will not use it as an excuse because it is not significant enough."

The 32-year-old even joked about whether Williams might need to introduce cost-cutting measures following the fine.

"If I have to fly Ryanair, I will, but I think I’ll only do it if I choose to," he laughed.