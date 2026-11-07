Herta clears F1 hurdle but Ralf slams Cadillac plan

Colton Herta has finally secured the points needed for a Formula 1 super licence, increasing the pressure on Valtteri Bottas at Cadillac.

The American completed 30 laps in Friday practice at Interlagos, comfortably exceeding the 100 kilometres required to earn his 40th super licence point.

It follows the bizarre confusion in Mexico, when an error in IndyCar’s published 2025 championship standings left Herta one point short despite Cadillac believing he had already qualified.

The 26-year-old is now eligible to apply for a full licence, although his actual prospects of replacing Bottas in 2027 remain unclear.

"That’s obviously my goal," Herta told Sky Deutschland in Brazil. "That’s why I’m here and that’s why I’m giving so much. I hope it happens."

Bottas, meanwhile, insists his existing deal should keep him at Cadillac, although he admits final approval from the American team’s board is still outstanding.

"Everything needs to be approved by the board," the Finn said.

"I believe that meeting is still yet to happen. But I’ve been convinced nothing has changed."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, however, believes promoting Herta would be a major mistake.

"Only if Easter and Christmas fell on the same day," he told Sky Deutschland when asked whether Herta deserves the seat.

"It’s pointless. He’s just burning fuel, as Franz Tost would say."

Herta has struggled badly in Formula 2 this year, sitting 19th in the standings with just 26 points.

"Herta was really, really bad in Formula 2. In my opinion, he doesn’t deserve it at all," Schumacher said.

"I think it’s nice that they’re trying to push Americans. But it has to make sense, and this one has no place in Formula 1."

Schumacher believes reigning Formula 2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli, currently a McLaren reserve, would be a far better choice.

"He’s a Formula 2 and Formula 3 champion. An absolutely strong driver," said the German.