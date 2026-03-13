Gulf wipeout looms as F1 cancellation standoff drags on

Formula 1 is edging towards the cancellation of its April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing conflict triggered by US-Israeli air strikes on Iran - but a financial standoff over who pulls the trigger is complicating and delaying any official announcement.

Iranian missile and drone attacks on Bahrain have struck a residential building and the Crowne Plaza Manama - a hotel used by F1 teams - as well as an oil field and a desalination plant, injuring several people.

The Bahrain International Circuit sits just 30 kilometres from the capital.

A decision is expected by March 20 at the latest, which sources say is the deadline for freight planning after the Japanese GP. Teams left full garage setups in Sakhir after February’s pre-season tests, and a second set of equipment is already boxed up in Jeddah - all of it currently stranded.

Germany’s Bild reported that cancellation of the Bahrain race on April 12 is now virtually certain, but noted that the key question remains who will formally pull the plug. Should the local organiser cancel, it faces estimated costs of around $40 million.

But should F1 cancel, Bahrain would be relieved of its hosting fee - understood to be around $45 million annually. Reports indicate both sides are currently negotiating a financial compromise to share the losses.

"The crucial question is who will cancel the Grand Prix," Bild reported. "Reportedly, both sides are currently negotiating a financial compromise. Without the stop in Bahrain, it’s virtually impossible to ship the equipment to Saudi Arabia on time."

The FIA and F1 have so far declined to comment on the status of the races publicly, citing ongoing discussions. Corriere della Sera reported that the FIA’s technical boss Nikolas Tombazis refused to answer questions about whether Miami - currently listed as round six - would be renumbered in the event of cancellations, given that the technical regulations trigger power unit development rights for backmarkers at precisely ’GP6’.

Saudi Arabia’s April 19 race in Jeddah remains nominally on the calendar, with local officials pushing hard to keep it alive. A Saudi commentator, Ibrahim, posted on social media that the race "will take place as scheduled and will not be cancelled, contrary to what the vulgar Western media claims".

Behind the scenes, the Saudis are reportedly offering private flights for all participants and pointing to their air defence systems - though Bild noted that is unlikely to convince F1’s key decision-makers.

Japan’s Fuji Speedway, owned by Toyota, has been mooted as a possible replacement venue, with RMC Motori reporting that Toyota is prepared to fund the organisation of a race there.

However, F1’s television contracts only require a minimum of 22 races, and since the original 24-race calendar provides sufficient buffer, it is widely understood that no replacements would be sought if both rounds are dropped.

Max Verstappen, asked in Shanghai whether a gap in the calendar might give him the opportunity to race in the Nurburgring NLS qualifier scheduled for the Saudi weekend, was characteristically measured.

"If something happens with the calendar, I’ll have a look at what’s possible," he said.