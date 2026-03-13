Spa boss says losing annual F1 slot bad for region

The managing director of Spa-Francorchamps has admitted that losing its annual Formula 1 slot is bad news for the Belgian circuit and the wider region, as the Ardennes track prepares to share its grand prix berth with Barcelona from 2028.

Formula 1 confirmed last month that Spa will host grands prix in 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031, with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya taking the alternating years of 2028, 2030 and 2032 in a new rotational arrangement.

Amaury Bertholome, Spa’s managing director, told Belgian broadcaster RTBF the arrangement represented a genuine blow. "For the region, it’s bad news, since the Grand Prix has the significant advantage of generating over 50 million euros in economic benefits, particularly in hospitality spending," he said.

"We must do everything possible to ensure that Spa-Francorchamps can host a Formula 1 Grand Prix as frequently as possible."

The circuit, which attracts around 400,000 visitors during its grand prix weekend, is nonetheless pushing ahead with significant investment.

Bertholome said approximately 10 million euros were spent on maintenance and renovation work over the winter, with a new endurance racing tower - the Uhoda tower - set to be inaugurated in June during the 24 Hours of Spa.

A longer-term partnership with a British investor is also planned, involving 30 million euros for a new hotel complex at La Source and Eau Rouge with over 90 rooms, due for completion by 2028. The project forms part of a broader strategy to make Spa-Francorchamps a year-round tourist destination, reducing dependence on its racing calendar.