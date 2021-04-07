Former Italian PM linked with F1 team project

Emilia-Romagna GP || April 18 || 15h00 (Local time)

By GMM

7 April 2021 - 14:48
Rumours suggest former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi could be involved in plans for a new Saudi Arabia-backed Formula 1 team.

Renzi, who is now a senator for Florence, caused a stir when he was spotted in the paddock of the 2021 season opener in Bahrain with Crown Prince Salman.

"I’m used to this sort of flak," Renzi told Ansa news agency when confronted with criticism that he had left Italy under lockdown to attend the race.

Italian media reported that prior to touching down in Bahrain, Renzi had been in Saudi Arabia, which is scheduled to host its first F1 race in Jeddah in December.

But the specialist Italian magazine Autosprint went a step further, speculating that Renzi could in fact be involved in a Saudi-backed plan to establish a new F1 team.

