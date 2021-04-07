Verstappen’s father helping new youngster reach F1

Max Verstappen’s father is now working on delivering another young driver to Formula 1.

Former F1 driver Jos’ extreme commitment to his son’s meteoric rise in the sport is legendary - and now he has taken on the "challenge" of helping Thierry Vermeulen.

Thierry is the 18-year-old son of Jos and Max’s manager Raymond Vermeulen.

"It was very intense with Max," Jos told De Telegraaf. "With him, the goal was clear - to reach Formula 1. Everything had to make way for that.

"That is not necessary now, but this is still a nice challenge," he said. "We have to see progress with Thierry, but he will be there, I am convinced of that.

"But I will never again do it as extremely as I did with Max. Not even if my little guy starts racing," Verstappen added, referring to Max’s two-year-old half-brother.

"That doesn’t mean that we are now working on it without obligation. This is still a wonderful project," Jos said.