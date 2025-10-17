FIA unveils ’ADUO’ to prevent 2026 engine imbalance

The FIA has announced a new system designed to prevent any single engine manufacturer from dominating Formula 1 when the radical 2026 regulations begin - introducing the concept of "Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities" (ADUO).

The move was confirmed following a World Motor Sport Council meeting chaired by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who joined the session via video from the federation’s new London office.

"I am delighted to be joining you today from our new FIA office in London - a milestone that reflects our continued efforts to strengthen and globalise our Federation," Ben Sulayem said.

In a statement, the FIA said the changes - covering the survival cell, suspension, aerodynamics, and power unit - aim to ensure "greater development opportunities for PU manufacturers who find themselves significantly behind their competition."

Under the ADUO system, engine performance will be monitored throughout 2026, with formal reviews after Races 6, 12, and 18. Manufacturers judged to be lagging significantly may be granted extra test-bench hours, limited cost cap relief, or additional chances to modify their homologated power units.

The measure is intended to avoid a repeat of 2014, when Mercedes’ hybrid engine dominated for several years. Spanish outlet Soy Motor described ADUO as a "soft balance of performance" designed to help underperforming suppliers like Audi or Red Bull Powertrains close early gaps.

The FIA also confirmed cost cap leniency for manufacturers suffering serious reliability issues, to prevent long-term setbacks under the strict budget rules.

Speaking separately to Marca, Aston Martin CEO Andy Cowell - who oversaw Mercedes’ 2014 hybrid success and now leads the team’s Honda-powered 2026 project - hailed the "complexity and ambition" of the next era.

Referring to Honda, he said: "What I see is an engineering-led organisation putting in maximum effort into developing performance, improving efficiency, saving mass, and pursuing ambitious reliability targets," Cowell said.