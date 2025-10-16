Ralf says Mick ’better than several current F1 drivers’

Ralf Schumacher believes his nephew Mick deserves another Formula 1 opportunity - and rates him more highly than several current drivers on the grid.

Asked to compare Mick’s talent with that of current Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda, for instance, Ralf was emphatic. "Mick would definitely be better than Tsunoda," he said.

"He did superbly in his two years in WEC and has developed really well as a driver."

Ralf added that his nephew is not only stronger than Tsunoda, but also "significantly better" than Liam Lawson and Franco Colapinto. "In my opinion, all three are worse than Mick," he said, arguing that several F1 team bosses "made a mistake by not using him."

The 50-year-old former Williams and Toyota driver recently issued a warning about Indycar’s oval racing dangers, as Mick edges closer to joining the American series full-time for 2026.

"I’m sorry about that as he’s good enough for Formula 1," Ralf concluded.