Mexican officials blame Lawson for marshal near-miss

Mexico’s motorsport authority has blamed Liam Lawson for the frightening moment when two marshals ran across the track in front of his car during Sunday’s Mexican GP.

The Racing Bulls driver had reacted with disbelief after narrowly avoiding the officials. "I honestly couldn’t believe what I was seeing," Lawson said after the race. "Obviously there’s been a miscommunication somewhere, but I’ve never experienced that before - and it’s pretty unacceptable.

"We can’t understand how on a live track marshals can be allowed to just run across. It really can’t happen again."

The FIA initially appeared to shift responsibility toward local organisers, saying that once Lawson entered the pits, marshals were told to stand down.

"We are still investigating what occurred after that point," the body said in a statement.

But now OMDAI - Mexico’s national motorsport federation - has issued a statement claiming Lawson himself was partly at fault.

"When analysing the onboard footage, it can be seen that driver Liam Lawson began turning into Turn 1 as marshals were clearly visible carrying out their intervention procedures," OMDAI said. "The proximity of the car to the work area shows that marshals were still active, performing cleaning and safety tasks on the circuit.

"The images clearly show that Lawson maintained his steering angle without changing trajectory, even though the track marshals were crossing to return to their post. This action occurred while personnel were still working in the area."