’F1’ sequel talks on as Hamilton admits future plans

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that early discussions are underway about a possible sequel to F1, the Brad Pitt-starring motorsport drama that has become one of the biggest box office successes of the year.

Speaking to Forbes, Bruckheimer revealed that he and Lewis Hamilton, who co-produced and advised on the film, have already begun exploring ideas for a follow-up.

"We met with Lewis Hamilton a couple of weeks ago and started talking about some ideas," Bruckheimer said. "We’ve been screening the movie in London every night, and people are coming back to see it multiple times."

The Apple Studios production, directed by Joseph Kosinski, has grossed over $629 million worldwide, making it the highest-earning sports film ever and the most successful IMAX release of 2025.

Hamilton, meanwhile, hinted in an interview with Ferrari Magazine that his production company, Dawn Apollo Films, already has more projects in development following F1’s success.

"We have some ideas," Hamilton said.

"I’m working on a couple of animation movie ideas, and we’re getting sent so much stuff since the F1 movie happened it’s crazy. But it’s not about doing lots and lots of projects, it’s more like Quentin Tarantino does it, quality rather than quantity."