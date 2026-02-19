FIA says no panic changes, Verstappen stands firm

The FIA and Formula 1 have signalled there will be no knee-jerk reaction to mounting criticism of the new 2026 cars - even as Max Verstappen insists he will not apologise for his outspoken remarks.

After describing the new era as "Formula E on steroids," the Red Bull driver clarified to Dutch media that he has heard nothing from the governing body about his comments - and wouldn’t have cared if he had.

"I haven’t heard anything yet. I didn’t really care about that either," Verstappen said. "I just gave my honest opinion and I think I should be able to do this too."

Verstappen also confirmed he does not intend to retire after 2026, despite speculation that his dissatisfaction with the regulations could push him away from the sport.

As for the comparison with Formula E, he stood by it - while insisting the two series should remain clearly distinct.

"I don’t want us to approach Formula E, but rather to distance ourselves from it and remain Formula 1," he said. "So getting rid of the battery altogether and concentrating on a good engine.

"I’ve heard from acquaintances that the new Formula E cars are supposed to be really cool. But they should remain Formula E and we should remain Formula 1. The two shouldn’t be mixed up."

Fernando Alonso also remained critical as the second Bahrain test began.

"From the driver’s perspective, driving skill is no longer so important because you can drive as fast as you’ve chosen your energy," he said. "That’s a new Formula 1."

Despite the growing chorus of concern from drivers and fans about energy management, overtaking and race starts, the FIA has opted against immediate intervention.

Following Wednesday’s F1 Commission meeting in Bahrain, the FIA said refinements to the 2026 regulations were discussed but no major changes are planned before Melbourne.

Further evaluation of energy management issues will continue during the remaining Bahrain test days, but the FIA stressed that "no immediate major regulatory changes were required," warning that premature intervention could increase "instability" ahead of the season opener.