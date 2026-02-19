Hamilton: I don’t see start as a safety issue

Formula 1’s controversial new start procedure is under increasing scrutiny after further confusion during practice runs in Bahrain.

Following the chaotic end to the first test - when multiple cars lined up for practice starts and nearly collided - teams again experimented with launch procedures as the second test began, while off-track talks intensified at FIA level.

In a statement after Wednesday’s F1 Commission meeting, the FIA confirmed the issue was firmly on the agenda.

"There were constructive talks and proposals centred on the race start procedure during the commission meeting," the governing body said. "As a result, further evaluation of updates to race systems and on-car management will be undertaken during the current Bahrain test."

At the heart of the controversy is the new 10-second pre-launch rev procedure linked to energy management. Drivers must carefully balance engine revs, battery deployment and clutch bite, raising fears that some cars could stall while others launch sharply - creating large speed differentials on the grid.

McLaren boss Andrea Stella has already called for urgent safety adjustments, warning that the grid is no place for cars to hesitate rather than accelerate.

But not everyone agrees it’s a crisis.

"I don’t see it as a safety issue," said Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen was even more blunt: "Anyone who thinks it’s too dangerous can always start from the pitlane."

Behind the scenes, Ferrari is believed to be resisting any immediate rule change, with the Italian team understood to have adapted well to the new procedure and among the strongest performers in launch simulations.

Not all rivals are as relaxed.

Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto admitted candidly: "The start is definitely terrible."

Even former Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko, now watching from outside the paddock, weighed in via Kronen Zeitung.

"If necessary, Formula 1 needs flying starts," he suggested - a radical fallback option should standing launches prove too unpredictable.