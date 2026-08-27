FIA confirms no fresh ADUO upgrades after second review

The FIA has published its second assessment of Formula 1’s controversial new engine catch-up system, with no manufacturer earning any additional development concessions after the Hungarian GP.

The Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities system - ADUO - allows manufacturers whose combustion engine performance is at least 2 percent behind the benchmark to introduce extra homologated upgrades, while also receiving additional dyno running and cost-cap allowances.

The first assessment caused considerable controversy because newcomer Red Bull-Ford emerged as the combustion-engine benchmark at its first attempt, effectively locking itself out of the very development concessions available to its rivals.

The FIA has now formally detailed those first-period results.

Mercedes was judged to be between 2 and 4 percent behind the best ICE, earning one additional homologation in 2026 and another in 2027.

Audi, Ferrari and Honda were all more than 4 percent behind, giving each two extra homologations this season and another two next year.

But after the second review period, which ran through the Hungarian GP, the FIA said: "No additional homologations were granted to any of the Power Unit Manufacturers."

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis defended the process.

"The FIA has undertaken thorough and exhaustive analysis as part of our ADUO review process."

"With the release of the findings of period 2, we are confident that, based on the quality of the data, its analysis is incredibly robust, giving us a high level of confidence in our findings."

"This is the first year of ADUO so naturally there are areas which we may evolve over time, in discussion with all the PU Manufacturers."

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli will take a new Mercedes engine at Monza, triggering a grid penalty at his home race but allowing him to use the upgraded ADUO specification.

Toto Wolff says Mercedes is also considering whether George Russell should take the same step. "With George, the discussions are ongoing, if we were to take it," he said.

Ferrari, meanwhile, has reportedly already assembled its updated ADUO engines for Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, with a decision still to be made on whether to introduce them at Monza.

The third ADUO review will cover the seven races from Zandvoort through Mexico City.