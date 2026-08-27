Schumacher staying in IndyCar, Ferrari honours father

Mick Schumacher looks set to remain in IndyCar for 2027 despite a difficult rookie season, although apparently with a different team.

The former Haas Formula 1 driver is only 24th in the standings with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, but recently produced his best road or street-course result with P11 in Washington.

Asked about his future there, Schumacher told f1-insider.com: "I don’t need to look around."

"I know where I’ll be."

Reports suggest that destination is Meyer Shank Racing, where Felix Rosenqvist is leaving and Schumacher is believed to be a leading candidate for the vacancy.

The news comes as Ferrari prepares a major tribute to Mick’s father Michael at Monza.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Ferrari will run a special SF-26 livery inspired by Michael Schumacher’s first season with the team in 1996, with black wings, a brighter red body and gold wheels.

The Italian GP will also feature the dedicated Schumacher Lounge, an official hospitality experience celebrating Michael’s career and raising money for the Keep Fighting Foundation.

And Rubens Barrichello, Schumacher’s Ferrari teammate from 2000 to 2005, has now been confirmed as a special guest who will appear on stage in the lounge during the Monza weekend.