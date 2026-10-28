FIA circulates new 2030 engine proposal

Formula 1’s next engine era is taking shape after the FIA circulated a new proposal document to the sport’s six manufacturers.

According to the BBC, the document outlines a framework for simpler and cheaper turbo-hybrid V8 engines to arrive in either 2030 or 2031.

The proposal moves away from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s earlier push for naturally aspirated engines and instead retains both a turbo and a reduced hybrid element.

The plan centres on a 2.0 to 2.3-litre V8, lower boost pressure and a smaller electrical system, while keeping sustainable fuels.

The FIA also wants the new generation of cars to be around 80kg lighter and the engine budget cap potentially cut by as much as 50 percent from the current $190m.

One controversial option in the document is a highly standardised baseline power unit supplied externally, although the BBC reports that the manufacturers are united in wanting to design their own engines and retain power unit performance as a differentiator.

The current manufacturers involved are Mercedes, Ferrari, Audi, Honda and Red Bull-Ford, with Cadillac also planning its own works engine.

Discussions are expected to continue over the coming weeks before a proposal is put before the FIA World Motor Sport Council in December.