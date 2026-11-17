Formula E’s new Gen4 cars have delivered a dramatic leap in performance during testing in Spain, with even former Formula 1 drivers reportedly describing them as the fastest cars they have driven.

The fastest time in Monday’s test at Jarama was almost 9 seconds quicker than the fastest race lap recorded by the previous generation in March.

Formula E expects the new cars to be an average of ten seconds per lap faster in qualifying conditions.

Envision Racing team boss Sylvain Filippi told technology publication T3 that the improvement was unlike anything he had previously witnessed in Formula E.

"GEN3 to GEN4 is, by a long way, the biggest step in pure performance, laptime and overall excitement," he said.

"The drivers came back - including drivers who have raced in Formula 1 - and said this was the fastest car they had ever driven."