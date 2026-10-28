Bridgestone eyes F1 return after paddock visits

Bridgestone is reportedly preparing another attempt to return to Formula 1 when the next tyre supply tender opens.

Senior representatives from the Japanese manufacturer were present at both Singapore and Austin, with reports suggesting that discussions have taken place about a possible comeback.

Pirelli’s current exclusive deal runs through the end of 2028, meaning 2029 is the earliest Bridgestone could return.

Bridgestone last supplied Formula 1 in 2010 before Pirelli took over the following season.

Former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov told Russian outlet Championat he would welcome another Bridgestone bid.

"The tyre issue is a sore point for me," he said.

"I’ve talked many times about how the switch from Bridgestone to Pirelli hit our Lotus hard in the 2011 season."

"Now I’ve read a rumour that Bridgestone might return. Well, I’d give it a try!"

Petrov said it would be especially interesting to see what Bridgestone could produce with modern technology.

"I think Bridgestone has realised the mistake they made in leaving Formula 1," the Russian continued.

"They thought they didn’t need advertising, but now they’ve realised that motorsport is still the best place to promote their products."

Petrov also weighed in on Fernando Alonso’s criticism of the "quality" of drivers at the back of the grid.

"I completely agree with Alonso’s words that you have to be more careful when battling the bottom of the field," he said.

But he also felt Alonso went too far after the Austin clash with Alex Albon.

"I think Alonso reacted too harshly, out of emotion."