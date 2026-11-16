FIA boss moves to scrap age limit

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is facing renewed controversy over plans to abolish age restrictions for senior officials, potentially removing another obstacle to remaining in power indefinitely.

According to British reports highlighted by La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Giorgio Burreddu, the proposal will be considered at the FIA General Assembly in Shanghai on December 12.

Current regulations prevent anyone over 75 from standing as part of a presidential team. The limit was originally set at 70 in 2023, raised to 75 the following year, and could now disappear entirely.

Burreddu suggested the latest proposal was another attempt to consolidate power.

"So what’s the point of abolishing age limits? Exactly: it would be, at least according to Ben Sulayem’s critics, yet another ploy to ensure his ability to remain FIA president for life," he wrote.

The proposal itself argues that "age limits could restrict the pool of qualified candidates" whose experience could benefit the governing body.

An FIA spokesperson defended the plan, saying that excluding candidates solely because of their age would sacrifice valuable expertise.

The development follows another controversial change earlier this year, when the FIA removed limits on the number of presidential terms.

Ben Sulayem was also re-elected unopposed in December 2025 after electoral requirements prevented potential challengers Laura Villars and Tim Mayer from standing.

Villars subsequently launched legal action in France challenging the process.

The FIA president’s tenure has also been marked by senior resignations and criticism over governance.

Former deputy president Robert Reid resigned in 2025, declaring: "When I took on this role, I accepted it to serve the FIA’s members, not to serve those in power."