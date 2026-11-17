Lewis Hamilton has called on Formula 1 to invest at least $66 million in diversity and career opportunities, warning that the sport is still failing to turn promises of inclusion into measurable progress.

The seven-time world champion’s Mission 44 foundation published a new report on Monday, five years after the Hamilton Commission first examined barriers facing underrepresented groups in motorsport.

The report acknowledges progress but criticises the absence of consistent data showing whether more black people, women and young people from lower-income backgrounds are actually securing and advancing their careers in F1.

"Formula 1 is inspiring millions of young people around the world. But inspiration means nothing without opportunity," Hamilton said.

"We can’t tell young people to dream big and then not open the doors when they try to make those dreams a reality."

The report also cites polling of 3000 fans across Britain, America and Brazil, with 55 percent believing F1 talks about inclusion more than it delivers.

Another 64 percent want the sport’s leadership to do more.

"F1, the FIA and every team must push harder and move faster," Hamilton insisted.

"We need real investment, more opportunities and greater accountability."

Mission 44 wants F1 to invest 50 million Pounds over five years, exclude apprenticeship and talent development spending from the budget cap, and require teams to publish recruitment and career progression figures.

It also wants every team to commit to more paid entry-level opportunities.

"I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, but we’re nowhere near finished," Hamilton said.

"We’ve shown that change is possible. Now we need to go further. The talent is out there, and the future of our sport depends on unlocking it."