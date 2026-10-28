Imola decision could make Antonelli instant champion

Formula 1 could know by November 9 whether Kimi Antonelli has already become world champion without needing another point.

Corriere dello Sport reports that November 9 - the day after the Brazilian GP - is now expected to be decisive for whether the scheduled Qatar and Abu Dhabi races remain on the calendar or Imola is activated as the emergency season finale.

"Is Kimi Antonelli already champion without knowing it? Possible, even probable," the Italian newspaper said.

Imola continues preparations for a December 6 race while Formula 1 monitors the rapidly changing security situation in the Middle East.

The official plan remains Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6, with F1 and the FIA repeatedly insisting that both can still go ahead.

But if both Gulf races disappear and only Imola replaces them, the championship would shrink sufficiently for Antonelli’s current 123-point advantage over George Russell to become already unassailable.

That would mean Antonelli could effectively already be champion before Mexico this weekend.

The simpler route remains to settle it himself - ninth place in Mexico is enough for the 20-year-old to become the youngest world champion in F1 history.

"It’s not over until it’s over," the superstitious Antonelli said after winning in Austin.

"It would be wonderful to finish on a high note with another victory and then enjoy the rest of the season."