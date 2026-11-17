Formula 1’s engine manufacturers are reportedly united behind a return to V8 engines, although disagreements over technical details could delay their introduction until 2031.

The FIA and manufacturers met on Monday to discuss the proposed regulations, with a new 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 emerging as the preferred solution.

According to Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, the concept would effectively add two cylinders to the current 1.6-litre V6 engine, reducing development costs and allowing a faster transition.

The new engine would also feature a smaller turbocharger and significantly reduced hybrid power, promising lighter cars and improved engine sound.

However, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is pushing for the regulations to take effect in 2030, while manufacturers have been reluctant to commit to such an ambitious timetable.

"If the F1 manufacturers don’t react quickly, the timetable for the 2030 rule change is in jeopardy," an FIA insider told the German publication.

"If the manufacturers don’t agree to the proposal by the end of 2026, the FIA will implement its solution for 2031."

That alternative could involve Ben Sulayem’s preferred naturally aspirated V8 engine without a hybrid system.

Manufacturers, however, favour retaining turbocharging and some electrification for efficiency and road-car relevance.