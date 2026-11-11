FIA admits ADUO rules need changes for 2027

The FIA has admitted Formula 1’s controversial engine development rules may need refining, after confirming no further changes to the special allowances granted to manufacturers for 2026 and 2027.

The third and final ADUO review has produced no additional upgrade opportunities, leaving Red Bull-Ford as the combustion engine benchmark.

Under the system, Mercedes received one extra engine homologation for each of 2026 and 2027, while Ferrari, Audi and Honda received two each.

The findings have been controversial because Mercedes has dominated the championships, but Red Bull’s combustion engine was judged superior under the specific assessment criteria.

"The relative performance gaps to the leading ICE evolved, but these changes did not result in any additional homologations being granted," the FIA confirmed.

Nikolas Tombazis, the FIA’s single-seater director, defended the findings but acknowledged the system could be improved.

"The first year of implementation has also reinforced our belief that the ADUO concept is the right one for Formula 1," he said.

"However, it is important that the system continues to evolve to ensure it remains efficient, relevant and fit for purpose."

The announcement comes after Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur admitted the team’s engine deficit has been particularly frustrating.

"When you are a bit behind on the chassis, you can always expect to have an upgrade to come back next week," he said.

"When you are a bit behind with the engine, you know that it will be like this for all the rest of the season."

The next ADUO assessment will begin with the opening six races of 2027.