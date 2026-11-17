Max Verstappen’s Red Bull support team is facing another major shake-up, with his chief mechanic Jon Caller becoming the latest long-serving member of the organisation to announce his departure.

Caller, promoted to Verstappen’s number one mechanic earlier this year, confirmed he is leaving Formula 1 to join Ford’s new World Endurance Championship Hypercar program in 2027.

"The time has finally come to wave goodbye to F1," he wrote on social media.

"10 years, 4 drivers and 2 constructors championships later..."

Caller, who joined Red Bull in 2018, said he would miss the people most.

"I’ll miss the cars, destinations and glamour but mostly I will miss the people who made it so fun," he added.

His departure follows that of fellow Verstappen mechanic Ole Schack, who ended his remarkable 22-year Red Bull career at the Brazilian GP.

Schack explained that his decision was motivated by family considerations rather than dissatisfaction with the team.

"I miss my family and I want to give something back to them, because I’ve obviously been a little selfish by being away so much," he told De Telegraaf.

The departures mean Verstappen is losing several familiar faces from the garage in quick succession.

His long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is also preparing to leave for McLaren, where he will become chief racing officer.

Lambiase is expected to finish the current season with Red Bull, with Tom Hart taking over as Verstappen’s full-time race engineer in 2027.

Red Bull has also recruited former Aston Martin engineer Tom McCullough as its new head of racing.

The latest changes follow a wider exodus of senior personnel from Red Bull in recent years, including Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley, Rob Marshall and Craig Skinner.