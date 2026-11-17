Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed that the FIA has shown little enthusiasm for a proposal to increase Formula 1’s budget cap specifically to improve salaries for younger engineers.

Wolff believes the financial restrictions are making it increasingly difficult for teams to compete with other industries when recruiting and retaining talented personnel.

"We know why the cost cap happened, but we are so on the edge of things that it would be better to have more," he said.

"I would have loved to have a little bit of an uplift."

The Austrian revealed that Mercedes had already approached the FIA with a proposal targeting employee salaries rather than car development.

"So we’ve pitched that to the FIA to give us an allowance, not for more front wing, but an allowance for salaries to come up a little bit because the cost cap suppresses all of that."

However, the response was hardly encouraging.

"Obviously, that didn’t score a lot of brownie points," the Austrian laughed.

Wolff also complained that the restrictions mean Mercedes cannot afford to preserve some of its historic cars.

"In our case, we are not able to carry old chassis over to next year. Some need to be chopped up, which is quite sad when you look at the record of these cars," he said.

His proposal differs from Williams boss James Vowles’ separate push to allow lower-ranked teams additional spending to help close the gap to Formula 1’s leading competitors.