Ferrari to power Cadillac

Cadillac F1, the new General Motors-backed Formula 1 team set to debut in 2026, will be initially powered by customer Ferrari power units.

Originally, when the ultimately rejected ’Andretti’ team bid was approved by the FIA but rejected by Liberty Media, the outfit had shaken hands with Renault-Alpine for the initial engine supply.

Renault, though, is getting out of the F1 engine-producing business at the end of next year, which had triggered new talks between Cadillac and two customer engine options for 2026 - Ferrari, and Honda.

"Choosing the right power unit partner is crucial, and we trust in Ferrari’s passion, excellence and the exceptional capabilities of their people," said the new Cadillac F1 team boss Graeme Lowdon - the former Marussia chief.

Ferrari also confirmed the deal, adding that Cadillac will also use a Maranello-made gearbox.

"It means we will continue to have two customer teams in the championship with all the benefits this brings in terms of technical development within Ferrari," said team boss Frederic Vasseur, referring to the fact that current partner Sauber will use works Audi engines from 2026.

Ferrari cautioned that the engine-gearbox deal is subject to the final approval by F1 of Cadillac’s new team.

In other team news, it emerges that the previously fully Bahrain-owned McLaren Group will now be partly owned by the government of Abu Dhabi.

Crown Princes Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa (Bahrain) and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Abu Dhabi) shook hands on the deal this week, involving Abu Dhabi completely taking over McLaren’s road car business.