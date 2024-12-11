Tsunoda aimed to ’impress’ Red Bull with test

By GMM 11 December 2024 - 09:35





Yuki Tsunoda admits his aim at the wheel of Max Verstappen’s title-winning Red Bull car in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday was to "impress".

Most insiders see Liam Lawson as the clear favourite to replace the struggling Sergio Perez next year, with the issue discussed in a meeting the day after the Abu Dhabi GP - and the day before Tsunoda’s test.

"I don’t think it will be tomorrow," team advisor Dr Helmut Marko said on Sunday, referring to the announcement about the composition of the Red Bull and Racing Bulls lineups for next year.

"And of course we will wait for the results of Yuki’s test," he added.

Immediately after Sunday’s season finale, the Japanese driver said he wasn’t sure what program he would be running for Red Bull Racing. "If we don’t go for performance, there are other things I can impress them with," he said.

"So I’m confident."

However, he has acknowledged on several occasions that he doesn’t seem to be the favourite to replace Perez. "It’s up to them to make a decision," said Tsunoda, 24.

"It’s clear that I delivered this year."

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg is less sure about that. "It’s a difficult decision for Red Bull," he said. "The options are not great. Lawson is not very experienced.

"Still it seems like they are going to choose him. Tsunoda didn’t perform that great this year either."

As for the test timesheets, while Carlos Sainz - in the Williams for the first time - was actually faster than both Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto had been in qualifying, Tsunoda was about a second off even Perez’s qualifying pace.

However, Tsunoda said he had felt very comfortable at the wheel of the RB20.

"Straight away, I felt the limitations of the car," he said. "If you don’t have confidence in the car, you can’t feel those limitations. I didn’t really struggle much to adapt.

"I am more happy than ever at the moment."

Red Bull engineers also reported their happiness with Tsunoda’s contribution, while Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies admitted: "It would be a lie to say Yuki isn’t ready."

The only questions now are whether, as is rumoured, Red Bull manages to negotiate the end of Perez’s signed 2025 contract - and whether Tsunoda or Lawson get the nod.

Rosberg has heard whispers of the current negotiations between Red Bull and Perez. "The deal is worth - from what I’ve heard - around $16 million. He wants to see that money, of course.

"I think there’s a bit of a battle going on at the moment."

If 2009 world champion Jenson Button was making the decision, Tsunoda would secure the promotion. "He gets new teammates all the time, and he keeps beating them," the Briton said.

"Yuki is the logical replacement, but if I was him, I’m not so sure I would want to drive next to Max Verstappen. I think it’s the most difficult seat in the entire pitlane."