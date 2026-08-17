Ferrari brings new floor to Zandvoort, ’ADUO2’ for Monza

Ferrari will emerge from the summer break with another major development push, beginning with a new floor at Zandvoort before its anticipated ’ADUO2’ engine upgrade arrives at Monza.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport technical specialist Paolo Filisetti, the Dutch GP floor is a direct evolution of the specification introduced successfully in Barcelona.

The upgrade was reportedly not originally planned before Silverstone, but analysis of Ferrari’s contrasting performances in Austria and Britain identified areas where the Barcelona concept could be developed further.

Ferrari then accelerated design and production before the mandatory summer shutdown.

The next step will come immediately afterwards at Monza, where Ferrari is expected to introduce its second permitted ADUO development.

The revised power unit reportedly features a turbine with a larger-diameter impeller, aimed primarily at improving combustion-engine performance on the straights.

Ferrari does not expect the upgrade to completely erase its engine deficit to Mercedes and Red Bull this season.

"Mercedes is still ahead, at least in terms of engine performance," team boss Frederic Vasseur told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"It was expected to be tough on us for a year on the engine. And considering the starting deficit, we’re doing pretty well."

"Obviously, it’s not enough, because we want to win."

Asked whether the Monza specification could finally bring Ferrari level with Mercedes, Vasseur replied: "I’d say no."

"It will help, that’s for sure."

"When you look at Mercedes and Red Bull, you’re talking about a one or two-tenths-per-lap difference in engine power."