Vasseur says ADUO engine a ’step forward’

Ferrari has confirmed its first ADUO power-unit upgrade will debut at Monza, with the new specification understood to be worth around 15 horsepower.

"It’s a step in the right direction, and as we know, this year it’s all about small improvements," team boss Frederic Vasseur said in Ferrari’s Italian GP preview.

Speaking separately to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Vasseur described the engine as "a step forward" but warned against expecting too much immediately.

"Developing the engine during the season, within the constraints of budget and time, is truly complex," said the Frenchman.

"We’re making progress, even though we don’t expect to be able to catch Mercedes at Monza, because the gap is significant."

"But the goal is clear - to continue progressing, focusing on ourselves and what we know we can still do."

Vasseur was also asked about Toto Wolff’s recent claim that Mercedes has limited scope for further upgrades under the cost cap.

"Honestly, no," he said when asked if he was similarly worried. "We’re relaxed, as I think the other teams are."

"We’re not the only ones making a lot of updates - just look at McLaren, for example."

He said the bigger budget threat comes from repeated major accidents.

"When three or four situations like that start to occur, the overall burden of the budget that needs to be allocated becomes significant."

On Ferrari’s championship chances, Vasseur again resisted looking too far ahead.

"I’d say we need to, first and foremost, improve, do a better job, both in development and on the track, to be more consistent."

And after McLaren’s back-to-back wins in Hungary and Zandvoort, he admitted Ferrari’s recent execution has not been good enough.

"McLaren executed perfectly, and won in Budapest and Holland," said Vasseur. "We need to do the same."