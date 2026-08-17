Tsolov set for Imola F1 test

Formula 2 championship leader Nikola Tsolov is set to test a Racing Bulls Formula 1 car at Imola later this month as speculation grows about a possible 2027 promotion.

The 19-year-old Bulgarian, who has won six races in his rookie Formula 2 season, is expected to drive last year’s car on August 27.

The running should help Tsolov earn the necessary Super Licence points to participate in Formula 1 Friday practice sessions.

"It’s a difficult question," he told Servus TV when asked about his F1 chances.

"I hope I get a seat in Formula 1. But unfortunately, it’s not that simple."

"I’m taking it one race at a time because I know the better I perform now, the better my chance of moving up."

"I truly believe I deserve a chance, and I hope I get it."

Tsolov has been linked with a Racing Bulls race seat for 2027, although Liam Lawson’s improving form complicates the picture.

Lawson and Arvid Lindblad are also expected to run at Imola as Racing Bulls uses its final filming day of the season.