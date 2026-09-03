Hamilton hints at Ferrari stay beyond 2027

Lewis Hamilton has added weight to rumours that he could remain at Ferrari into 2028, saying he intends to keep racing for "a long time".

The 41-year-old is under contract for next season, but speculation around Monza has increasingly pointed to an extension.

Asked by La Repubblica about his future after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris recently secured long-term deals, Hamilton said: "I still have a year ahead of me, now’s not the time to focus on that."

"But I love Ferrari, I feel at home, and I intend to race for a long time."

"I think I’ll be here even with the new rules."

Hamilton also gave detailed insight into how his relationship with Ferrari has evolved since a difficult first season.

"I had asked for changes last season, but the team didn’t want to make too many," the seven time world champion explained.

"The idea made them nervous. They weren’t ready for the new features - they’d never introduced them before."

He said the changes eventually became extensive.

"Little by little, I changed everything - brakes, chassis components, suspension, seat position, steering configuration."

Asked whether Charles Leclerc ultimately followed the same direction, Hamilton replied: "Yes, it came from my side, which allows us to move the boat in the same direction."

That greater alignment has coincided with a much stronger 2026 campaign, including Hamilton’s Barcelona victory and a return to the title fight.

"Absolutely. I’m 59 points behind, but I’m improving, and there are still a lot of races ahead," said the Briton.

"It won’t be easy, but I still believe in it."

Hamilton also dismissed concerns about his age.

"The other day I was in a meeting and we were talking about reaction times. Mine is still good; in fact, my engineers told me it’s faster than most young people’s."

"They say you slow down at 40 - I’m 41. Sure, it takes me longer to recover, but now I have many more tools to help me."