Ferrari at crossroads amid Bearman, Russell rumours

Ferrari’s future driver lineup is again under scrutiny following a turbulent season, mounting speculation around George Russell’s long-term plans, and the sensational rise of Oliver Bearman.

Charles Leclerc, newly engaged and with his management increasingly candid about his frustrations, has endured another year of missed opportunities.

Corriere della Sera reports that Ferrari management has shown interest in Mercedes’ Russell - whose relationship with Toto Wolff is said to have cooled slightly amid the team’s ongoing hunt for Max Verstappen.

"Toto continues to care about my career," Russell insisted after inking a one-year Mercedes extension for 2026 with further options. "I don’t want to go into details, but I’m very happy with the agreement we reached."

Sources suggest Russell’s deal leaves him open for 2027, coinciding with what insiders describe as a "generational refresh" Ferrari could pursue. ESPN meanwhile claims Ferrari has no current interest in negotiating a longer-term contract with Lewis Hamilton, whose form has remained inconsistent since joining.

Vasseur played down Hamilton’s struggles after Mexico, noting how narrow margins have defined the season: "Since the start of the season, the field has been incredibly close. If you don’t exploit your potential, you immediately lose positions.

"Lewis and the team needed time to fine-tune details - and in today’s situation, every detail matters."

But it is the performance of 20-year-old Bearman that has truly electrified the paddock. On loan to Haas for 2025 and 2026, the Ferrari junior stunned with P4 in Mexico.

F1’s official website dubbed Bearman "the heir apparent" at Ferrari - and Italian media agree. La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Luigi Perna praised his rapid ascent: "Ferrari would do well to focus on him in the future, when the team needs rejuvenation.

"Generation Z is arriving to overturn the hierarchy of the superstars."

Austria’s Osterreich newspaper went further, reporting that "the decision regarding Hamilton’s future in Maranello has already been made. The end is near, and his successor is reportedly already chosen."

Sky’s Martin Brundle echoed that sentiment: "The moment a seat opens up at Ferrari, I’m convinced Bearman will get it."

Even Haas boss Ayao Komatsu acknowledges the writing on the wall. "Oliver is a Ferrari driver, and we have him on loan for at least two years. I see him as a future Ferrari driver."

Komatsu added that Bearman’s maturity has stunned the team: "We never treated him like a rookie. His feedback is excellent, his approach outstanding, his speed superb. Since Singapore, he’s been delivering consistently strong performances."