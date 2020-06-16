F1 working on alternatives to reverse grids - Todt

Jean Todt says Formula 1 is working on "other innovative ideas" after Mercedes vetoed the plan for qualifying sprint races and reverse grids in 2020.

The FIA president said the corona crisis means the sport needs to become creative about how best to put on a show this year.

"We have to take advantage of this different period to achieve objectives that under normal conditions would be almost impossible," he told Corriere della Sera.

"We must be creative in the calendar, not only in F1, but in all disciplines, from rallies to Formula E," Todt added, when asked about the prospect of Mugello and other non-F1 venues filling in the gaps left by cancelled races.

As for reverse grids and qualifying sprint races, Todt said he supports initiatives like that even though Mercedes voted against it.

"When there are two grands prix on the same track, this allows you to carry out bold experiments," he explained.

"A qualifying sprint race is one idea, but it did not pass with unanimous support. But this does not mean that we will not find other innovative ideas. That work is now being done," said Todt.