Todt hopes Vettel stays in Formula 1

Jean Todt says he hopes Sebastian Vettel stays in Formula 1 beyond 2020.

Ferrari will head into 2021 with Carlos Sainz alongside Charles Leclerc, but the FIA president said no driver should be blamed for Ferrari’s failure to win a title since 2007.

"Motorsport is a combination of man, machine and teamwork," he told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

"Without one of these elements, the others do not work either, which we saw not only with Vettel but also with Alonso who did not win.

"Sebastian won when he had a competitive car, and the same was true for Schumacher who had to wait until 2000 for the title after arriving in 1996," said Todt.

So when asked if he supports Ferrari’s decision to oust Vettel, the former Ferrari boss answered: "I do not want to criticise anyone.

"Sebastian is a very talented driver, but so far he does not have a car for 2021. I hope he gets a contract because it is important not just for Sebastian but for Formula 1," Todt said of the quadruple world champion.

However, the 74-year-old stridently backs the secret agreement he reached with Ferrari recently over the questionable legality of the Maranello team’s 2019 engine.

"I would act the same way again," said Todt.

"It was managed with professionalism and transparency and in accordance with the rules. I have to make decisions based on the information I have, and I did not act on my own," he added.

Finally, Todt said he also supports Lewis Hamilton’s recent forays into controversial political topics.

"Maximum respect," he said. "The FIA is also very active in human rights matters."