F1, Monaco, ’talking about’ Monaco GP problem

Stefano Domenicali admits Formula 1 is "talking about" the problem of the Monaco GP.

Notwithstanding the disastrously processional 2024 race on the tight, twisty streets, the sport’s reaction - mandatory two-stop strategies - resulted in arguably an even worse outcome.

Still, F1 CEO Domenicali sees the bright side.

"The Monaco event has been amazing," he told Sky. "The event itself is what Formula 1 wants, and that is really great."

The problem, of course, is that with the speed, size and weight of the current cars, multiplied by the slow and narrow nature of the barrier-lined street circuit, overtaking was essentially impossible.

It led to some drivers deliberately holding up big trains of cars so that their teammates ahead could race away.

Alex Wurz, a former F1 driver who now heads his own circuit design company WurzDesign, has proposed three key circuit changes - including widening and re-profiling the Rascasse corner and the famous hairpin.

He admits that his idea for the harbour chicane, however, would require a "larger civil engineering" project.

Domenicali suggests that Wurz’s ideas are not new.

"I think that (over) 75 years, they wanted to try to do something different," said the Italian. "I mean, we are talking with the city, but as you can imagine, it’s not easy at all.

"We know with the width of the street and the cars are quite big, so the attempt is to create attention to that."

He even sees positive aspects to the mandatory two-stop approach.

"It was great to see the day before everyone thinking that everyone has to stop on the first lap," said Domenicali, "and a lot of discussion, so no one understood exactly anything.

"I think it was the right attempt and the attention was definitely there."

As for what happens next, he said the "good thing is that we are talking about it".

"Let’s enjoy the event that has ultimately been fantastic," Domenicali concluded.