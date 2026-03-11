F1 increasingly braced for Middle East cancellations

Formula 1 is increasingly braced for the likely cancellation of its April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia amid the escalating conflict involving Iran and several Gulf states.

The Bahrain GP at Sakhir is scheduled for April 12, followed by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah a week later, but growing indications within the paddock suggest neither event will take place.

The situation was inadvertently captured when Isack Hadjar and Kimi Antonelli were overheard discussing the issue while flying from Melbourne to Shanghai after the Australian GP. According to a passenger who recounted the exchange on social media, Hadjar joked to the Mercedes driver: "Now you have two less races to win."

Sources say the current baseline scenario under discussion within the sport is that both races will be called off if the regional security situation does not improve.

Iran has launched extensive missile and drone attacks against targets across the region, with both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia sustaining significant strikes - including a hit on the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet base in Manama and an Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia, a blow that struck at the heart of Formula 1’s own commercial world given that Aramco is a major sponsor of both the sport and Aston Martin.

Logistics are a key factor. All freight for the April double-header is scheduled to travel to Bahrain first before moving on to Jeddah, meaning the fate of the two events is effectively linked - if Bahrain cannot be staged, Saudi Arabia would almost certainly fall too. Disruption to airspace and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has added further complications.

Organisers in Saudi Arabia are understood to be pushing for the Jeddah race to go ahead, but officials acknowledge the final call will depend on safety and travel conditions. A Pirelli tyre test in Bahrain was recently cancelled amid the security concerns, underlining the difficulties of operating in the region.

Formula 2 and Formula 3 are reportedly exploring alternative venues for their Bahrain and Jeddah rounds. Formula 1, however, is reportedly not planning replacement races.

If both events are cancelled, the championship calendar would shrink to 22 races with a five-week gap between Suzuka and Miami.