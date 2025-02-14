F1 finally admits reason for scrapping bonus point

By GMM 14 February 2025 - 13:06





Formula 1 axed the bonus point for fastest lap for the 2025 season because it was "controversial".

Last October, the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council ratified the removal of the extra point for a top-10 finisher - but did not explain why.

Many suspected it was directly related to a highly controversial incident involving McLaren’s Lando Norris in Singapore.

In that race, Daniel Ricciardo’s late pitstop for new tyres in the Red Bull-owned Racing Bulls car, and subsequent fastest lap, deprived Norris of a much-needed point in his title fight with Max Verstappen.

"You know, it was Daniel’s last race but it was also something to take away from me," Norris said at the time.

"If it was done with intent, then it’s obviously not what we agree with. And I don’t think something that Formula 1 would agree with either."

Months later, F1 has finally admitted that it was this sort of controversy that triggered the decision to scrap the fastest lap point.

In a post on its official website, Formula 1 explained: "Since 2019, a driver finishing in the top 10 could earn a bonus point by setting the fastest lap of the race.

"Sometimes that meant drivers would still be pushing late on trying to take the accolade, or even make late pitstops for fresh rubber to increase their return.

"But it also opened up the possibility for a car outside the top 10 to pit and take the point away from another driver, even if they weren’t going to score themselves. And with the bonus sometimes proving a controversial topic, the decision was taken to remove it from the scoring system this year."