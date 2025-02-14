Aston Martin expectations ’low’ for 2025 season
"It’s not like we will throw a year away..."
Aston Martin’s expectations are "low" for the 2025 season.
That’s the claim of the team’s new simulator driver Dani Juncadella, who told L’Angle Del Miramar podcast that the all-new regulations for 2026 and beyond will be a key focus this season.
The team finished fifth overall in 2024, but Aston Martin struggled to effectively develop both its 2023 and 2024 cars in-season.
Adrian Newey starts work at the heavily-upgraded Silverstone factory in just over two weeks, but he will primarily focus on the all-new 2026 project.
So when asked what his expectations are for 2025, Juncadella admitted: "They are low.
"It’s not like we will throw a year away, because it’s important that it’s a competitive year. But it’s also a year to gather all of the information possible for next year, where the expectations are very high," the 33-year-old Spaniard added.
Overall, however, Juncadella is expecting the field to be very closely packed together in 2025.
"Everyone is already very close and I hope that this is the trend," he said, "because when the drivers are close, Fernando (Alonso) can make the difference.
"So I am confident that we could also have some surprises."
