F1 film producer Apple eyes US TV rights

Apple could be set to ramp up its involvement in Formula 1.

The US-based technology giant is reportedly delighted with the box office success of the new Brad Pitt movie F1, which was produced by Apple Original Films and shot utilising custom iPhone-based camera technology.

Now, the Financial Times claims talks are taking place with Formula 1 as Apple seeks to unseat disney-owned ESPN as the sport’s American broadcaster.

The report claims the existing F1-ESPN deal is worth $85 million per year.

"Analysts at Citi have previously estimated that F1’s next US broadcast deal could be worth $121 million a year, although that was before the release of the F1 film," FT said.

Recently, quadruple world champion Max Verstappen admitted he is yet to see the F1 movie, as he quipped: "I’ll download it on Apple."