Two F1 stars endorse Perez for Cadillac

Two Formula 1 drivers have endorsed Sergio Perez for a return to the grid next year.

Top figures representing the sport’s new eleventh team for 2026, Cadillac, were in the paddock over the British GP for talks with potential race drivers - including Valtteri Bottas.

But a couple of notable drivers think the out-of-work Perez, 35, would be a stand-out pick.

"He is absolutely at Formula 1 level, that’s for sure," said Racing Bulls driver and standout 2025 rookie Isack Hadjar.

"I’m hearing a lot of positive things about him for next year. It seems like something is really going on," the 20-year-old French-Algerian is quoted as saying by the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"He clearly deserves a place there."

Perez’s reputation was in tatters as he left the paddock at the end of last year, but Hadjar agrees with those who think his star has risen in his absence.

"It’s Checo we’re talking about - he did quite well alongside Max (Verstappen)," he insisted.

Indeed, Verstappen has been paired at Red Bull with Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda so far this year, and neither of Perez’s successors have fared well.

"Yes, he is definitely a good option," Verstappen said when asked about Perez’s rumoured candidature for Cadillac.

"Checo has always been very strong. Of course, he had some difficult moments with us, but as long as he has the motivation to race, I think he is a very good choice, especially for a new team.

"If you look at his performances at Force India and Racing Point, you will see that he always scored good points there."