1 November 2019
F1 boosts maximum calendar size to 25 races
"It doesn’t mean we are aiming for that many races"
Chase Carey is happy to have created space for more races on the F1 calendars of the future.
With the eleventh-hour deal for Barcelona, Liberty Media increased the 2020 schedule to an unprecedented 22 races.
But under the current Concorde Agreement, the maximum number of races is actually just 20. Any more requires the unanimous consent of the teams.
That will change in 2021. In the newly-announced rules, there are provisions for up to 25 grands prix per year.
But with teams already struggling under the strain of 21 races, F1 CEO Carey said Thursday’s news is not a sign that the calendar will definitely expand.
"It doesn’t mean we are aiming for that many races," he is quoted by Speed Week. "We just want to have a little more leeway."
