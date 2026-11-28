Formula 1’s engine manufacturers have agreed to freeze development of their current V6 hybrid power units from mid-2028, leaving struggling Honda with less than two years to close the big gap.

The move, first reported as a possibility earlier this week, is now part of the agreed framework for Formula 1’s transition to V8 engines in 2030.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the freeze will begin from the 13th race of 2028, after which only reliability-related modifications will be permitted.

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies confirmed the agreement in Qatar.

"The transition proposed has a current engine freeze for 2029," he said.

"That’s very much made in such a way that you minimise the difficult transition decisions that all the teams will have to take otherwise between, say, the 2028 or the 2029 campaign and the 2030 campaign."

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis explained that the aim is to prevent manufacturers from simultaneously spending heavily on two different engine programs.

"What we want to avoid for cost reasons is that they run two parallel programs," he said.

The framework also restricts development of the new 2.1-litre V8 engines. Existing manufacturers cannot begin single-cylinder testing before October 1, 2027, or full engine dynamometer testing before July 1, 2028.

Newcomer General Motors is exempt from those restrictions.

However, the freeze could present a serious problem for Honda, whose 2026 power unit has left Aston Martin significantly behind its rivals.

The FIA is therefore still examining how its ADUO system can help struggling manufacturers catch up before development is halted.

"We don’t want anyone to be frozen and left far behind," Tombazis insisted.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen welcomed the prospect of simpler engines, recalling his experiences driving Red Bull’s older V8 machinery in demo runs.

"The engine reacts immediately to the accelerator and everything feels more logical," he said.

"The car doesn’t shake and has no lag. It’s just a lot nicer to drive than what we have now."