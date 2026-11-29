Kimi Antonelli was left furious with Mercedes after missing pole position in Qatar, accusing the team of ignoring his request for a different qualifying strategy.

The new and youngest-ever world champion had dominated all three practice sessions, only for teammate George Russell to beat him in every segment of qualifying and secure his sixth pole of the season.

Antonelli’s frustration centred on Mercedes sending him onto the track too early for his final Q3 attempt.

"He wasn’t happy at all. He wanted to start second for the final stint in Q3. He asked Mercedes to grant him this favour, but they didn’t listen," RTBF commentator Gaetan Vigneron explained.

The 20-year-old Italian made his annoyance clear over the radio, prompting an apologetic response from the pitwall.

"I liked that champion’s reaction. He feels cheated despite winning the title. He’s still very hungry," Vigneron added.

"His father told me that he asked for something and that, for once, he wasn’t granted it."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher was less sympathetic.

"He’ll come around. He’s world champion now, he’s spoiled, and he’s already making demands. And rightly so," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"He wanted maximum grip. I can understand that. But Kimi simply has to understand that he was the slower driver today."

Russell’s pole was particularly notable because he is working with a different race engineer in Qatar.

Stephane Folio, normally Antonelli’s performance engineer, has temporarily replaced Marcus Dudley as part of Mercedes’ end-of-season personnel experiments.

Deputy team principal Bradley Lord insisted Russell had not requested the change.

"There’s no agitating from George in any sense, but we are running people in a few different positions this weekend," he said.

Meanwhile, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem sparked controversy after asking Russell and Lando Norris following qualifying: "Where is it more dangerous to be - here or in Mexico or Brazil?"

Neither driver answered.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the remark sparked an immediate backlash.

"Several Mexican and Brazilian fans criticised the FIA president’s comments, accusing him of fuelling negative stereotypes and discriminating against the two Latin American countries," the Italian newspaper reported.

"Some users called for the FIA to take a stand on Ben Sulayem’s statements and consider possible measures, pointing out that drivers are often asked for clarifications or apologies for statements deemed inappropriate."