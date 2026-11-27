Formula 1 has arrived in Qatar despite continuing Middle East security concerns, although several major broadcasters and other personnel have decided against attending the penultimate race of the season.

Sky Deutschland, France’s Canal Plus and Brazil’s Globo are among the broadcasters operating without their usual on-site presence, while Spanish reports suggest suppliers including Brembo have reduced staffing.

Unusual restrictions were also imposed at the Lusail circuit, with journalists and accredited personnel ordered to leave the paddock and media centre overnight on Wednesday for what the FIA described as routine security checks.

Williams driver Carlos Sainz revealed that drivers had been briefed on emergency evacuation procedures, but was surprised to discover journalists apparently knew nothing about them.

"I thought you were included in the evacuation plan, too," he said.

"I was told there was such a plan, and I expected the press would be included, too. If something happens, I’ll take everyone I can," he joked.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin confirmed Fernando Alonso would miss Thursday’s media activities because of illness.

"Fernando will miss media day today as he continues to recover from a viral infection contracted towards the end of the Las Vegas GP weekend," the team stated.

"He is recovering well, and is planned to return to the paddock on Friday."

Alonso is also sitting out FP1, with Jak Crawford taking his car.

Red Bull has another notable absence, with Max Verstappen’s longtime race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase missing Qatar for personal reasons.

Tom Hart, already preparing to take over the role permanently in 2027, will again handle Verstappen’s radio communications. Lambiase is expected back in Abu Dhabi.

Despite the regional tensions, circuit president Abdulrahman Al-Mannai is predicting a sellout.

"We’re expecting a full house on Sunday. We’ve sold out most of the grandstand seats," he said.

However, Dutch ticket agent Daniel de Roover told NOS that many customers were now seeking cancellations.

"The majority do not want to travel," he said, questioning whether the grandstands would actually be full.

"The main grandstands will be well-filled, but in other places along the circuits you will see empty grandstands."