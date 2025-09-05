Dutch royal linked to FIA presidential bid

The next FIA president could be backed by a member of the Dutch royal family.

Prince Bernhard van Oranje-Nassau, cousin of King Willem-Alexander and co-owner of Zandvoort, has been approached to become a strategic advisor to Tim Mayer - the American official preparing to challenge incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem in December’s election.

Mayer, a former FIA steward who left the governing body after clashing with Ben Sulayem, confirmed the approach in an interview with De Telegraaf.

"Bernhard has proven himself, and I think he possesses the very important qualities that are crucial for the future of motorsport. And not just motorsport, but also global mobility. Because the FIA goes far beyond just sport," Mayer said.

"Moreover, the Zandvoort GP has been an incredible example for everyone and everything when it comes to sustainability. Bernhard has achieved a great deal as an entrepreneur and is able to connect people.

"That’s incredibly important for the FIA - that as a federation you maintain a good relationship with all your stakeholders."

Van Oranje, 55, has been active in motorsport for decades - from racing in Dutch GT events to co-owning Zandvoort since 2016. He was instrumental in bringing Formula 1 back to the Netherlands in 2021, though the event will again disappear after 2026 for financial reasons.

Mayer insists his campaign represents a break from Ben Sulayem’s turbulent reign. "We need to cut costs significantly. It already costs 600,000 euros to run a season in Formula 4. That’s obviously ridiculous," he argued.

"Also, many things are far too complex, and we need to improve our relationships with all the mobility clubs worldwide. In short, it’s time for a cultural shift," he said.

"The FIA is meant to be a service, not an organisation that imposes its will on others. That’s why we welcome the advice of someone like Bernhard, because he’s someone who has demonstrated the ability to build relationships and has excellent ideas for the future of a transparent FIA."